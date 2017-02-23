KUSA
Close
Breaking News Live video
Breaking News LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Close

Commerce City police activity prompts school lockout

Allison Sylte , KUSA 9:53 AM. MST February 23, 2017

COMMERCE CITY - An effort by police to persuade a suicidal man not to take his own life prompted a lockout at Turnberry Elementary Wednesday morning. 

The police activity centered around a field in the area of East 108th Avenue and Potomac Street. The man was found dead.

Nearby residents were briefly evacuated but have since been allowed to return home.
In a Facebook post, Turnberry Elementary said it would communicate with parents about when the lockout will be lifted.

A lockout means that business will continue as normal inside the building, but while students can be dropped off, no one else will be allowed to enter the school.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories