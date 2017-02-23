Commerce City police activity prompts school lockout

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

COMMERCE CITY - An effort by police to persuade a suicidal man not to take his own life prompted a lockout at Turnberry Elementary Wednesday morning.

The police activity centered around a field in the area of East 108th Avenue and Potomac Street. The man was found dead.

Nearby residents were briefly evacuated but have since been allowed to return home.

In a Facebook post, Turnberry Elementary said it would communicate with parents about when the lockout will be lifted.

A lockout means that business will continue as normal inside the building, but while students can be dropped off, no one else will be allowed to enter the school.

