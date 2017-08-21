Community colleges: How 9 in Colorado rank in new report

(Photo: Image provided by Getty Images (DorotaSeweryn))

Colorado's community colleges rank among the lower half of many nationwide, according to a new report from WalletHub.

None of the state's community colleges appear in the top 100 out of the 728 at which the Washington, D.C.-based financial analysis site looked for its rankings. Only one — Fort Morgan Community College — ranked in the top 200, at 123rd nationally.

To rank the colleges, WalletHub looked at 14 metrics across three categories:

- Cost and financing, including in-state tuition, presence of free community college education, average amount of grant and scholarship aid, per-pupil spending, school spending efficiency and faculty salary.

- Education outcomes, such as first-year retention rate, graduation rate, transfer-out rate, credentials awarded per 100 full-time students, student-faculty ratio and share of full-time faculty.

- Career outcomes, including return on education investment and student-loan default rate.

Overall, most of Colorado's community colleges rank in the middle of the pack or low for education outcomes. According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, the graduation rate is 22.2 percent for 2014, the latest data available.

