Court revives church-state lawsuit against Colorado schools

Associated Press , KUSA 7:22 PM. MDT June 20, 2017

DENVER (AP) - A federal court has revived a Colorado parent's lawsuit that alleges a school district violated the constitutional separation of church and state.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Tuesday that a woman identified as Jane Zoe can sue the Douglas County School District over a fundraising appeal that a teacher distributed for a Christian group.

Zoe says she received an email from her son's teacher requesting donations for the group and her son was sent home with a flyer about it. Zoe says her family is non-Christian, and the appeals made her son feel pressured and made the family feel like outsiders.

A lower court said Zoe lacked legal standing to sue. The appeals court disagreed.

The appeals court agreed that three other parents lacked standing.

