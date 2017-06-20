Court revives church-state lawsuit against Colorado schools

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER (AP) - A federal court has revived a Colorado parent's lawsuit that alleges a school district violated the constitutional separation of church and state.



The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Tuesday that a woman identified as Jane Zoe can sue the Douglas County School District over a fundraising appeal that a teacher distributed for a Christian group.



Zoe says she received an email from her son's teacher requesting donations for the group and her son was sent home with a flyer about it. Zoe says her family is non-Christian, and the appeals made her son feel pressured and made the family feel like outsiders.



A lower court said Zoe lacked legal standing to sue. The appeals court disagreed.



The appeals court agreed that three other parents lacked standing.

