Court revives lawsuit against Colorado schools

It's a parent versus the Douglas County School District. A mom just getting permission from a federal judge to launch a lawsuit.

Associated Press , KUSA 8:33 AM. MDT June 21, 2017

DENVER (AP) - A federal court has revived a Colorado parent's lawsuit that alleges a school district violated the constitutional separation of church and state.
           
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Tuesday that a woman identified as Jane Zoe can sue the Douglas County School District over a fundraising appeal that a teacher distributed for a Christian group.
           
Zoe says she received an email from her son's teacher requesting donations for the group and her son was sent home with a flyer about it. Zoe says her family is non-Christian, and the appeals made her son feel pressured and made the family feel like outsiders.
           
A lower court said Zoe lacked legal standing to sue. The appeals court disagreed.
           
The appeals court agreed that three other parents lacked standing.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


