CSU breaks ground on $65M research institute

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A group of VIPs donned hardhats — some shaped like cowboy hats — Friday afternoon and turned a shovelful of dirt near Colorado State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

A few moments later, another group of VIPs patted down the dirt and performed the ceremonial groundbreaking again.

In some ways, it's a metaphor for the building that will go up in the space. Only instead of smoothing and repairing dirt, it will help to heal — and pioneer new techniques to heal — both animals and humans.

"If you think about what is going to happen in this facility, we're going to be moving things," CSU President Tony Frank said, explaining the significance he sees in the name of the C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute. "We're going to be moving things from the bench, from the laboratory into the hospital. We'll be moving from theory into practice. We'll be moving patients from disease into health."

