CSU climbs best colleges rankings

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado State University is continuing its climb in the annual U.S. News and World Report best colleges rankings.

CSU was named No. 58 in top public universities, up three spots over last year and nine spots since 2012, according to the university. It was rated No. 124 in national universities and No. 138 in best value schools. Its undergraduate engineering program was ranked No. 70.

U.S. News and World Report uses 15 measures of academic quality that emphasize student outcomes, such as retention and graduation rates.

CSU cited its investments on campus — $1.4 billion spent in the past decade — for fueling its climb, according to a news release. It also pointed toward historic highs in graduation and retention rates and record donations from alumni and supporters.

