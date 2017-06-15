CSU, Fort Collins still hashing out stadium parking plans

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - With only about two months until the first Colorado State University home football game scheduled at the university's new stadium, officials are still working out final game day details.

But at a Fort Collins City Council meeting Tuesday night, city leaders made one thing clear: They want to ensure surrounding neighborhoods feel protected. That includes making sure residents have access to assistance as needed and that it is made clear to all fans where to go and where they can and cannot park.

An open house of the stadium is scheduled for Aug. 5, with the first game held on Aug. 26.

City parking staff provided neighborhoods within one mile of the new stadium the option of establishing roadway parking restrictions of non-residents during events. The six neighborhoods that opted to participate include Mantz, Old Fort Collins High, Sheely, Western Heights, Lake Street and Gilgalad Way.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2segMiH

© 2017 KUSA-TV