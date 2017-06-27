CSU opens $59 million medical center

The newly constructed $59 million Health and Medical Center at CSU opened Monday afternoon. (Photo: Joel Blocker/For The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado State University's long-awaited medical center opened Monday, and the first students sought care as construction crews added the final touches.

The $59 million, 113,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of College Avenue and Prospect Road aims to consolidate student medical, counseling and health education and prevention services in one building — as well as offer services to faculty, staff and community members.

The CSU Health and Medical Center is a "dream come true" for doctors, counselors and other staff members who had previously worked in several older buildings across campus: Aylesworth Hall, built in 1956 as a residence hall, and Hartshorn Health Center, built in 1964 as an infirmary for the school's 9,000 students at the time.

By comparison, during the 2016 fiscal year, 15,065 students used on-campus health and counseling services.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2sdKgjO

