CSU President Tony Frank named stock show's Citizen of the West

CSU President Tony Frank (Photo: Provided by National Western Stock Show)

Tony Frank, president of Colorado State University and chancellor of CSU's multi-campus system — has been named the Citizen of the West for 2018 by the National Western Stock Show.

The annual recognition goes to a prominent westerner who "embodies the spirit and determination of the Western pioneer and perpetuate the West's agricultural heritage and ideals," the stock show says. A committee of community leaders chooses the recipient each year.

“Tony has served Colorado State University and the CSU system with impressive leadership for many years. He is an extraordinary visionary who is committed to a broader engagement of CSU regionally, nationally, and internationally, through an expanding role at the future National Western Center," said Pat Grant, chairman of the board of the Western Stock Show Association, the stock show's parent organization.

Frank will be honored at a Jan. 8 dinner during the stock show’s 112th annual run, Jan. 6-21.

Proceeds from the event help to support 100 scholarships awarded annually to colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming by the National Western Scholarship Trust.

