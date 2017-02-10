CSU receives unique gift of new weather radar

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UFO enthusiasts see mysterious object over Winter Park
-
View from 250 miles above the Front Range
-
Grass fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County
-
Drone missing from AZ found in Evergreen
-
A UFO in Winter Park?
-
High winds knock over semi trucks
-
Board votes to close Pleasant View Elementary
-
67 mph winds causing traffic issues
-
Boulder County Fire
-
Winds causing dangerous driving conditions
More Stories
-
2nd suspect arrested in deadly shooting at RTD stationFeb 10, 2017, 9:05 p.m.
-
CSU receives gift of weather radar systemFeb 10, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
-
Wind gusts spread wildfires in Boulder CountyFeb 10, 2017, 6:53 a.m.