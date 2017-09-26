CSU sexual misconduct investigations unlikely to change for now

Colorado State University sign on campus (Photo: : Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - CSU officials don't expect much to change as federal guidelines on handling accusations of student-on-student sexual misconduct hover in limbo.

Colorado State University is "dedicated to addressing sexual misconduct and interpersonal violence on our campus," spokesperson Mike Hooker wrote in an email to the Coloradoan. "This commitment is not driven by federal administrative positions or shifts in those positions over time."

He wrote that CSU is "confident our approach strikes the appropriate balance, assures Title IX compliance, and protects the rights of all parties." CSU, like many universities, has trained staff that reviews accusations that students violated its student code of conduct and holds them accountable, if applicable.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos rescinded Obama-era guidelines on how to handle accusations of student sexual misconduct on Friday after weeks of speculation. Using what's known as a "Dear Colleague" letter in 2011, the Obama administration advised schools that Title IX compliance — a federal law intended to protect against sex discrimination at publicly funded schools — should mean adhering to a "preponderance-of-evidence" criteria when evaluating allegations of student-on-student sexual misconduct.

