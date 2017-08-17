CSU spends big on bicycle and pedestrian safety

The final stages of construction continue on the underpass of Shields Street at West Elizabeth Street. The $10.8 million project connects Colorado State University with the Campus West area. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling to and from the Colorado State University campus might feel a lot safer this semester.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on an underpass of Shields Street at its intersection with West Elizabeth Street, one of the main access points for the west side of campus.

The $10.8 million project opened to the public late Wednesday. It will be ready to greet students Monday for the first day of classes for the fall semester at CSU, said campus planner Fred Haberecht.

The structure is expected to take thousands of pedestrians and bicyclists out of the Shields and Elizabeth intersection, which carries about 50,000 vehicles each day.

Construction on the CSU-funded project began in December. It ran into difficulties with weather delays and relocating utility lines, but otherwise went well, Haberecht said.

