CSU unveils 'troubling' report on gender equity issues

The Colorado State University sign on the north sign of campus (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A climate of institutionalized gender inequity colors the experience of female workers at Colorado State University, according to a study released Monday.

The report details a workplace where women face a pervasive fear of retaliation, sexist insinuations and inconsistent applications of earned benefits such as parental leave.

President and Chancellor Tony Frank called the report's findings "troubling," the behaviors described "unacceptable," and also called the study a necessary step for improving conditions at the university. His office commissioned it as part of an effort to combat gender inequity, a move praised by the study's drivers.

"If we really mean that we want to improve the climate here, and I believe we do, then taking a good hard look in the mirror is a critical step," Frank said.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2moF0ag

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan