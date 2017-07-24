CU College of Engineering dean sets new goals

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Mark Redwine appears in courtJul 24, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Sorry, Justin Bieber won't be performing at Sports…Jul 24, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
Black smoke visible after car fire spreads to homeJul 24, 2017, 3:17 p.m.