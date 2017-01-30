KUSA
CU Denver launches media/tech center with $5 million gift from Comcast

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:59 PM. MST January 30, 2017

The University of Colorado Denver has a new academic facility dedicated to media and technology, created through $5 million in cash and in-kind contributions from Comcast Cable.

The Comcast Media and Technology Center, which will be located in the Tivoli Student Union on the Auraria Campus, will function as a place where users can learn about how technical and creative skills are needed.

