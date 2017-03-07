CU Denver will grant early admission to Denver high schoolers with good grades

Denver School of Science and Technology middle and high school campus. (Photo: PROVIDED BY PROJECT CONTRACTOR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Juniors at Denver's DSST Public Schools now have an even bigger incentive to get good grades — it could mean they'll already have a place in college set from the start.

The University of Colorado Denver will give early conditional admission to DSST Public Schools' juniors who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

The DSST Public Schools — formerly known as the Denver School of Science and Technology — currently have eight campuses and plans to have 11 by 2025.

The program operates open-enrollment charter schools teaching "STEM" subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) and is part of the Denver Public Schools district.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.