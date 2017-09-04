CU leaders continuing to admit students 'without regard to their immigration status'

(Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - While the country waits to find out what President Donald Trump will do when it comes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, leaders at the University of Colorado stand firm in their support of DACA students.

The university's president and chancellors released a letter on Saturday stating they are adding their voices "urging Congress to quickly find a pathway that will allow current and future undocumented students" to study at the university without fear for their futures.

"They need to know that we're seriously here to help them and take care of them," CU President Bruce Benson said on Monday.

Benson and the four chancellors of the CU campuses acknowledge how hard it is to predict the future of the DACA program but are certain the program's recipients "will remain welcome on University of Colorado campuses" and they will advocate on their behalf.

"People are worried," Benson said. "They're upset and we just want to try to calm them down and say, 'Hey, we're here to support you and take care of you.' That's all we're trying to do."

Another step the university's leaders are taking to make DACA students and employees feel more comfortable is a vow to not release any of their information to federal officials or anyone else unless a lawful subpoena or warrant requires them to do so.

"We don't release anything that is privileged," Benson said. "That's just the way it is."

President Benson and the four chancellors wrap up their letter by assuring their DACA students and workers this: "we stand with you."

