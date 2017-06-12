CU Regents to discuss Tumpkin investigation

Joe Tumpkin (Photo: CU Boulder)

DENVER - The University of Colorado Board of Regents will publicly discuss Monday what its investigation into the athletic department found regarding domestic abuse allegations against then-assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

The university has been looking at the string of events that began with reports Tumpkins’ girlfriend called football coach Mike MacIntyre on Dec. 9 and said he had been abusive.

The woman told Sports Illustrated the coach told her the following day he’d briefed Athletic Director Rick George on the situation, and that they were considering how to properly respond.

But, the victim said she never heard from MacIntyre – or anyone else at CU – and instead was approached by Tumpkin’s attorney, who asked her to drop the matter.

the meantime, Tumpkin was allowed to call defensive signals when the Buffalos played in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin wasn’t placed on administrative leave until Jan. 6. The university said this was because no criminal charges had been filed. The victim filed a report with Broomfield Police on Dec. 19 and applied for a restraining order the next day.

Tumpkin was forced to resign on Jan. 27.

The regents will discuss the handling of these abuse allegations, and how it should have gone beyond the athletic department.

The university is expected to change some of its policies in handling cases like this, as well as increase education for employees about how to respond.

