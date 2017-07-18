Denver drum corps Blue Knights place high in Drums Along the Rockies

The Blue Knights at a rehearsal before Drums Along the Rockies. (Photo: 9NEWS)

DENVER - Drum and bugle corps from across the country competed in the Drums Along the Rockies show at Mile High in Denver Saturday.

Drums Along the Rockies is a showcase of some of the best marching performance groups in the country, all ranging in age from 13 to 22.

Each drum corps is judged on their marching band-style performances that feature unique props, dancing, color guards with colorful flags and music selections that vary greatly between the groups.

The Blue Knights are an elite group based in Denver. They placed third in the World Class division with a score of 79.100.

The Blue Devils from Concord, California were the top-placing drum corps in the World Class Division with a score of 85.000.

Here is how the rest of the groups scored:

In Open Class:

1. Battalion from Salt Lake City, Utah with a score of 59.100

2. Columbians from Paso, Washington with a score of 57.1000

In World Class:

1. Blue Devils from Concord, California with a score of 85.000

2. Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio with a score of 83.850

3. Blue Knights from Denver with a score of 79.100

4. Mandarins from Sacramento, California with a score of 74.550

5. Troopers from Casper, Wyoming with a score of 70.250

6. Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California with a score of 69.000

7. Oregon Crusadors from Portland, Oregon with a score of 68.800

8. Seattle Cascades from Seattle, Washington with a score of 65.900

Learn more about Drum Corps International and how to see a performance or get involved here: http://bit.ly/2tc2b6R.

Learn more about Denver's Blue Knights here: http://bit.ly/2tm7FjU.

