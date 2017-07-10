Denver nursing professor writes textbook to spur reflective practice

(Photo: SARA HORTON-DEUTSCH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A University of Colorado College of Nursing professor has co-authored what she says is the first American textbook to focus on reflective practice for the medical profession.

Sara Horton-Deutsch, the Watson Caring Science Endowed Chair at the college, has been a student of reflective practice since 2005. But she believes that recent changes in health care require professionals like herself to re-assess the way they inform and educate others, leading her to write “Reflective Practice, Second Edition: Transforming Education and Improving Outcomes” with Gwen D. Sherwood.

Reflective practice, a concept popular in England and Canada but not so much in the United States, involves physicians thinking more clearly in the moment of treatment about taking care of the person in front of them and rethinking their actions afterward to consider potential improvements.

Horton-Deutsch has a background in psychiatric mental health care and went into academics to promote concepts like mindfulness and reflection to the next generation of providers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p8kal



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)