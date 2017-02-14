Denver Public Schools director brings talk radio to the web

KUSA - When we think about talk radio, trying to tune in at a specific time can be difficult and in an age where people often get news and information from their mobile devices, convenience and accessibility can be a challenge. A challenge that Denver Public Schools Director of Multi-Cultural Services Salvador Carrera is addressing.

“There’s a lot of information that our parents don’t get,” said Carrera. “We have some 30,000 kids that speak Spanish at home and we know that this information in Spanish is critical so that parents can make the best decisions for their child’s career.”

Carrerra and DPS Multicultural Outreach Manager Julieta Quinonez, want to make sure their message is heard loud and clear by hosting a new online bi-lingual radio show called Educa. The show was launched by the Denver Public School District, with hopes of reaching a broader audience. The district said the new platform is paid for out of the general fund, with hopes of being self-sustained by advertising dollars in the future as it brings listeners the latest news and information from the largest school district in Colorado.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for our parents to learn how to navigate the educational system,” Quinonez said. “Providing those tools that parents need to make sure that they’re supporting their child in any way possible.”

Covering a wide range of topics from bullying, to graduation rates, to school choice programs, DPS said it wanted greater access to get the information parents need.

Quinonez said, “We get messages and we get questions from our families about what’s their interests, what are the things they wish they had more information about.”

“Really gives us an opportunity to reach directly to parents where they are,” said DPS Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova, “and give them friendly information that they normally wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Making it easier for parents to be more involved in making their children college ready.

“I’m excited to see what’s next and I get excited when we get those messages from parents and families who want to know more,” said Quinonez.

It’s about getting out convenient information that can make a difference, getting out a message anytime parents need it.

“We’re so excited to now have a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week, bi-lingual platform to really distribute all of this information that’s really difficult to get into parents hands,” said Carrera.

The online station is one of many bi-lingual platforms DPS uses to get out news and information when and where parents want.

They say they don't want language to be a barrier and have seen an increase in parent participation since these platforms have been launched in 2010. Click here for more information.

