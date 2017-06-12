Denver takes big step toward career-focused Swiss education model

Eighty juniors and seniors have been selected to pilot the school's CareerResidency program. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Public Schools has taken a major step forward in transforming the city's education model to more closely align with how it's done in Switzerland.

Eighty juniors and seniors have been selected to pilot the school's CareerResidency program, a pathway where they'll select a career path and then work directly with employers while simultaneously earning credit toward high school graduation, as well as postsecondary credentials toward a two-year college degree.

The CareerResidency program is done in partnership with CareerWise Colorado, a nonprofit focused on designing and launching a statewide youth apprenticeship system offering a range of career pathways — some to college, some straight into the workforce — to students ages 16 to 20. Local community colleges and the University of Colorado Denver have also signed on.

"Each one of you deserves to be here and each one of you will thrive. I hope that you will find a vocation that will bring you joy and liveliness," John K. Bennett, associate vice chancellor for innovation initiatives at CU Denver at a celebration event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver last weekend.

