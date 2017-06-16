DPS summer food program serves free meals

DENVER - School is out for the summer, but some Denver families rely on school lunches to feed their kids year-round.

The Denver Public School Summer Food Service Program provides breakfast and lunch to qualifying kids under the age of 18 at no charge throughout the summer.

Those partaking do not have to be students in the district. Even adults who are struggling to get by can purchase one of the meals for three dollars.

DPS Deputy Superintendent Susan Cordova was among those helping serve lunch to dozens of students and families at Barnum Elementary Friday.

The full list of locations can be found here: http://bit.ly/2sI4gui.

Registration is not required.

© 2017 KUSA-TV