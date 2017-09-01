DPS, teacher's union reach deal

(Photo: KUSA file photo)

KUSA - Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association have reached an agreement after months of negotiations that will come with a 5 percent raise.

The previous agreement expired at midnight on Friday, according to a news release from DPS.

The five-year collective bargaining agreement includes a 5 percent increase in teacher compensation for this year, and a $1,200 subsidy for teachers who enroll in medical plans with children next year.

The contract also adds another planning day in the 2018 to 2019 school year and protects the 10 minutes before the start and at the end of the school day as being counted as planning time.

Another element of the contract included launching a joint Whole Child task force aimed at reviewing some best practices, policies and recommendations for future improvements around the whole child.

