DU club in final round of Red Bull contest

KUSA - Kirk Scully's beat up Nikes have been hitting the streets around the University of Denver since early February.

He's trying to get people to vote for the DU Freeride Ski Club in the Red Bull Bracket Reel Contest.

The sophomore's efforts paid off. The club is in the final round of the national contest against Montana State.

Producing these videos has taught this marketing student major lessons that aren't taught in a classroom.

“The whole contest has been about branding ourselves,” Kirk said. “DU Freeride is this club that made a video for this contest that we wanted the entire college campus to be aware of and be emotionally invested in.”

You can vote for DU Freeride’s video here: http://bit.ly/2lbA2wy

The contest ends March 23 at 11 p.m

