DU hosting off-campus housing fair to help students needing a place to live

DENVER - Many people know finding affordable housing in Denver can be a challenge - it's even getting harder for students.

A lot of them just want to stay on campus.

"We've seen probably about a 250 person uptick from 2013 to last spring. More students want to live on campus," said Patrick Call, the executive director of Housing and Residential Education at the University of Denver (DU.)

That may not sound like a lot, but it is when you don't have enough space.

"We've gone out and leased a close apartment complex to add a hundred beds and yet we're still not able to meet the demands of all our students," he said.

First and second year DU students are required to live on campus, but third and fourth year students don't have to stay.

But, according to Call, they don't want to leave because they can't find a place they can afford that's near campus.

When you throw graduate students into the mix - just forget about it.

The nearly 6,500 graduate students cannot even be housed on campus right now, says Call.

DU has decided to host a new event, in hopes of easing the housing issues students face.

"We've been talking with our student government for awhile and we figured let's put on an off-campus housing fair - so to speak," Call said. "So we're bringing 20 local landlords who have multiple units to campus."

The off-campus housing fair is happening at Driscoll Bridge between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

During the fair, students will be able to explore rental options, see a list of available properties and floor plans, and get housing tips. Additionally, some vendors may offer digital tours of their properties.

DU plans to host this event every year from now on.

They hope it will grow, but are also looking at other options for student housing.

"One of the things that University of Denver has done is we've done a market survey of the housing around (DU,)" said Call. "DU looks to expand build a new residence hall on campus."

