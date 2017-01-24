DU won't divest endowment from fossil fuels

(Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The University of Denver said Tuesday it won’t divest its endowment from fossil fuel-related companies, but it will step up its efforts to create a more sustainable campus.

The announcement followed months of presentations to a three-member task force set up by the university’s 28-member board of directors by an array of stakeholders from the university as well as the oil and gas industry. The task force held seven public hearings on campus, receiving 16 presentations from 23 speakers.

The task force presented its recommendations to the board on Friday. It’s full report, as well as information about the presentations and the university’s commitments going forward, is available here.

University officials declined to say how the board voted during its private meeting.

