Email after Election Day sparks principal's reassignment

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - A principal has been reassigned after expressing despair in a post-Election Day email she sent to her staff.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel obtained records and emails through an open records request that show Carol Wethington told Wingate Elementary School employees in a Nov. 10 email that she shouldn't have come to school.



She said she was saddened by conversations she'd overheard, and that staff were unsupportive and treated her like a scapegoat.



She then took paid leave and later apologized to staff.



Records show Wethington wanted to return to the school but also show that staffers were concerned about things beyond the email.



District officials said in a statement about three weeks later that Wethington wanted to leave her post to return to teaching.



She retained her $87,954 salary in her new role as regional migrant coordinator.

