Emergency training pays off for rural school in a threatening situation

HOLLY - A suspected armed man reported near a rural school put the school’s training policy to the test earlier this month.

The incident came nearly a year after a 9Wants to Know investigation found some Colorado schools had never trained for a lockdown or an active shooter situation, and didn’t know how to. The Holly School District was one of them.

“I’d never have thought in our little town that a situation like this would occur,” said Dusty Heck, the district’s athletic director, a coach and a parent.

His 6-year-old daughter goes to the school.

“I guess it’s being naïve on my part of thinking that way,” he said.

On Jan. 18, Holly School District was put on lockdown, after the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office reported a 25-year-old man who may have been armed was driving near the school. According to investigators, the situation started as a domestic dispute and ended with a high-speed chase in Kansas, where the man was arrested.

The Holly School District got the call from authorities to go into a precautionary lockdown.

“At that point we didn’t question whether it was an imminent threat or not,” Holly Superintendent Corey Doss said. “We wanted to make sure we were safe.”

MAJOR CHANGE IN HOLLY AFTER 9WANTS TO KNOW STORY

The lockdown came after the district made a major change since last year, when Holly’s former superintendent, Randy Holmen, told 9Wants to Know that his school hadn’t trained for a lockdown or an active shooter -- and didn’t know how.

“We’re probably more likely to have a tornado that we would, let’s say, an active shooter,” Holmen told 9Wants to Know in the story published in February of 2016. “Together, we haven’t done that (lockdown or active shooter) kind of a drill.”

In February 2016, our investigation revealed an apparent gap in emergency preparedness and access to resources in smaller, rural schools versus larger districts.

9Wants to Know conducted a survey of more than 170 districts around the state.

Forty percent refused to tell us how often they train.

Two told us they hadn’t trained at all.

“We should do it, we need to,” former superintendent Holmen said at the time. “It will happen.”

It did, under Doss, Holly’s new superintendent.

Doss said he googled the Holly School District prior to his interview for the job and saw 9Wants to Know’s story.

“I think that opened Holly up for, just gave us a bad name and put a target on our back,” Doss said. “It gave me an idea of what I needed to start working on in this district. I just felt that was something that needed to be taken care of, it was a priority.”

Doss said when the teachers and the kids started school in August, they didn’t know what to do.

“They knew about what a lockdown was, as far as I knew,” he said. “They had never practiced any drills, anything like that.”

So far this year, the school has conducted four lockdown drills. The district uses the Standard Response Protocol, written by the I Love U Guys Foundation.

The foundation was created by John-Michael and Ellen Keyes after their 16-year-old daughter Emily was killed in a school shooting in Bailey. Since her death, John-Michael has been traveling the country teaching school safety and the SRP he developed.

“It’s part of our job as educators to keep children safe,” Doss said. “This is my third school district -- I’ve done that in every school district that I’ve been with. It’s part of the job.”

“Every parent needs to have that confidence that their kids are safe at school,” Heck added. “With us not being prepared, I don’t think kids were safe. Having a daughter now in school with us and knowing that she is prepared (to do) what she needs to do and I’m prepared to protect her along with her friends and everyone else. It’s just a great feeling to know that we can handle the situation.”

Superintendent Doss said Holly’s previous lack of preparedness didn’t surprise him.

“There’s not a unified system from the state that specifies what you can do, what you should do,” Doss said.

MULTIPLE SCHOOL DISTRICTS MAKE CHANGES

While the Colorado Department of Education oversees things such as testing and teacher licenses, no state law mandates districts to train students on lockdown or active shooter procedures.

With no mandates and mere suggestions of best practices from different groups, 9Wants to Know found during its investigation a year ago essentially an “every man for himself” mentality in Colorado schools. In some cases, that meant no policies or practices involving teachers and students, the very people who would need to know how to work together if something were to happen.

A check back with some of the districts found that since our story last year several appear to have made drastic changes to their security and training, including Holly.

Tom Turrell, the superintendent of Byers School District, told 9Wants to Know that his district now has a school resource officer who works in the schools two-three days a week. The school has also increased its alarm system, adding buzzers to exterior doors and a security gate to provide more safety measures for students and staff.

Eads School District Superintendent Glenn Smith said the Colorado Department of Education provided school safety training funds for the district, and students have already had two safety drills this year.

Other districts have indicated that they are still taking steps to improve safety in their schools, and have more safety drills and training planned for next school year. Some have said they’ve been working on those changed prior to the 9Wants to Know story and are still working on implementing them.

“There are schools that take it more serious than others,” Doss said. “And it’s something that you want to make sure happens, that your staff is prepared for it, your students are prepared for it so you don’t have any issues.

“When you have a school of 300 students you have to lockdown, you need to know where everybody is, they know what they’re doing and they understand why we’re doing this.”

Doss said he’s not taking any chances. In the recent incident, he was ready for an armed guy near the school once, and he’ll be even more prepared if there is a next time.

“It’s nothing we should avoid,” Doss said. “We should talk about it. Make it part of our everyday conversation.

