Expecting enrollment drop, Fort Lewis College raises tuition

Fort Lewis College (Photo: Wikipedia)

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - Students at Colorado's Fort Lewis College will have to pay more to help make up for a decline in enrollment.



Under a hike approved by trustees on Friday, resident student tuition will increase by 5.7 percent and tuition for out-of-state students will rise by 5 percent in the fall.

The Durango Herald reports it's the first tuition hike in eight years and comes as student fees are also rising.



The school expects enrollment to drop by 8 percent, partly because of higher admission standards.



Earlier this year, outgoing college president Dene (Dean) Thomas told state lawmakers that the school has put off increasing out-of-state tuition because Colorado pays for the tuition of Native American students from other states and would also have to pay the higher tab.

