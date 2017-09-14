Frank DeAngelis addresses Washington shooting

We are starting to learn more information about a shooting at a high school in Washington state.

A sophomore boy was killed. Three girls were injured.

Probable cause documents indicate the suspect got the guns from his father's gun safe.

The documents also say that suspect claims he was picked on by one of the students who was shot, but that he says he did not come to shoot that person specifically.

Former Columbine Principal Frank DeAngelis spoke this morning about the shooting in Washington.

He says that the most important message is that students need to be comfortable and able to bring up concerns they see in other students.

Another point that Frank brought up is that now there are many more resources now than in the days following Columbine.

In Colorado, anyone can call the Safe-to-Tell hotline if they're worried about something at their school. That number is (877) 542-7233. Callers can remain anonymous.

