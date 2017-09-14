Gill Foundation gift makes 'SmartLabs' a reality for Englewood students

(Photo: Courtesy Englewood Public Schools)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Englewood Public Schools will provide all K-12 students hand-on STEM learning following a $400,000 gift from the Gill Foundation, announced today.

Teaching STEM, the common acronym used to describe science, technology, engineering and math, is a "vitally important" to Colorado's workforce future, said Tim Gill. Gill founded the page layout software maker Quark Inc. and is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the smart home technology startup JStar LLC.

"As a matter of basic fairness and to be competitive in the future, it’s vitally important to our state and country that all students have equal opportunity to pursue [STEM] careers," he said.

According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education's 2016 Legislative Report on the Skills for Jobs Act, STEM jobs are projected to grow the fastest in the next five years. STEM jobs are expected to grow 23 percent in the next 10 years, according to Change the Equation, a think tank out of Washington, D.C.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x5zIEn

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal