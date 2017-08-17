Here are the CMAS results

(Photo: Courtesy State of Colorado)

KUSA - The Colorado Department of Education released overall school, district and state-level results from the 2017 CMAS assessments.

The assessment results show academic growth summary information, showing areas of improvement throughout the state and participation numbers.

There are 178 school districts, and about 1,800 schools, according to Colorado Department of Education. Last spring, approximately 550,000 students were assessed from third through 11th grade.

Third through ninth graders took CMAS (Colorado Measures of Academic Success) assessments in English language arts and math. Fifth, eighth, and 11th-graders took CMAS science assessments. Fourth and seventh graders took social studies assessments.

2017 assessment result highlights:

Improvements were seen in both math and English language arts assessments.

Math performance for third though fifth-graders increased from 3.3 percentage points in grade three, to 3.8 percentage points in grade four, over two years. Eighth graders saw an increase of 2.1 percentage points.

But, some grades did show decreases. Grade 6 saw a decline of 0.8 percentage points and grade 7 showed a 1.6 percentage point drop.

For English language arts saw some good increases as well, from 5.8 percentage points in fifth grade to 1.5 percentage points in sixth grade over two years.

Ninth graders had a one percentage point decrease... with only 36.2 percent meeting, or exceeding expectations.

Improvement in Denver

Administrators with Denver Public Schools said for the seventh year in a row their students continue to close the achievement gap with the rest of the state. New test data results show the highest gains ever in literacy skills for DPS students.

Although the new numbers show sustained progress in the school district, the test scores are still below state averages for math and English. The school district superintendent says there is still more work to do to close achievement gaps but they are celebrating the continuing progress.

"Beginning 2010, our students showed more growth on all state assessments than their peers did statewide,” said Tom Boasberg, DPS superintendent. “And that was the first of seven consecutive years where in every year, on every assessment our students show more academic growth, more academic progress than their peers do throughout the state of Colorado.”

The Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests show the greatest gains for DPS were for third graders. That's significant because studies show that if kids are reading at that grade level by the end of grade three, they are four times more likely to graduate high school.

