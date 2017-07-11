High-end student housing to transform Campus West

Members of the congregation settle into their seats before a service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on W. Elizabeth Street on Sunday. The church property has been sold to make way for a student housing development. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A six-story student-housing project will soon replace St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a handful of shops on West Elizabeth Street, promising to transform much of Campus West from a retail center to a residential enclave.

EdR of Memphis, Tennessee, and local developer Dino DiTullio recently purchased the properties at 1208 and 1220 W. Elizabeth St., west of CSU's Moby Arena, for more than $6 million.

The purchase gives St. Paul's, Panhandler's Pizza, Butters, Village Vidiot and other shops until the end of the year to vacate the property. Once they are gone, the buildings will be razed to make room for the 429-bed building that includes about 7,000 square feet of retail space, 119 apartments and a rooftop pool.

DiTullio said the project should be open by fall 2019.

