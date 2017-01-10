How Colorado universities stack up for online programs in U.S. News rankings

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado has several universities show up in the latest national rankings of online degree programs from U.S. News & World Report.
Colorado State University — Global Campus ranks 15th in the nation for its online bachelor's degree program.
To compile the rankings, U.S. News & World Report analyzed data based on factors related to:
Student engagement.
Faculty credentials.
Student services.
Technology.
