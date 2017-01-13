Jeffco School Board votes to look for new superintendent

The Jefferson County School Board voted unanimously to start the search for a new superintendent Thursday. (Photo: JeffCo Public Schools)

KUSA - The Jefferson County school board has decided to start looking for a new superintendent.

The board unanimously voted Thursday to begin the national search process, rather than renew the three-year contract for current Superintendent Dan McMinimee.

In news release issued last month, School Board President Ron Mitchell said the search “should not be viewed as a commentary on the Board’s estimation of Dan’s abilities or his performance in the role of superintendent.”

McMinimee’s contract expires on June 30.

During Thursday night’s meeting, the board members also said they wanted to have a “broader discussion” about their vision – and what type of leadership is needed to make that a reality.

Jefferson County Public Schools has made headlines frequently over McMinimee’s tenure. The conservative board that hired him was overwhelmingly recalled a year later after an effort led by frustrated parents and teachers.

That board came under fire for instituting performance-based compensation for teachers and proposing changes to the AP U.S. History curriculum.

Before he was hired as Jeffco superintendent, McMinimee served various roles in Douglas County --- including as the assistant superintendent of secondary education.

(© 2017 KUSA)