GOLDEN - Dan McMinimee is stepping down as superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools, effective immediately, a news release said.

Terry Elliott, chief school effectiveness officer, will act as superintendent for day-to-day business. But he is not a candidate for the position.

McMinimee will stay with the district until his contracted term ends, but he will not have day-to-day responsibility for the district’s operations. He will act as advisor and assist in the shift to a new superintendent.

"The Board thanks Dan McMinimee for his service and commitment to Jeffco Public Schools and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” said Board President Ron Mitchell in the news release.

A board meeting on March 9 will take formal action with McMinimee and his new role.

