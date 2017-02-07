JeffCo Schools opens 'The Hub' for families

JeffCo Schools open "The Hub" to provide a place for students and their families to receive social services. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

WHEAT RIDGE - The Jefferson County School District is trying something so new, families don't really know about it yet.

"We would love to have a line out the door and we'd love to have people banging down the door," Melissa Hoza said.

Hoza is a social emotional learning specialist for the Jefferson County School District. She says students and families in and around the Wheat Ridge area of the school district decided to open The Hub.

"We're providing access to resources and that's to empower our families," Hoza said.

At The Hub, families can receive items like coats, clothes, backpacks, and food. The Hub is located in an old storage room at Stevens Elementary School in Wheat Ridge. Students and families from Stevens and nine other nearby schools can be referred to The Hub for help.

"Part of what The Hub does is not only supply clothes and food, but also human support," Heather Stewart, principal of Stevens Elementary School said.

On Fridays, different agencies will send representatives to meet with families and help them address a variety of issues.

"A lot of case management around housing assistance, GED, employment opportunities, medical, mental health, dental," Hoza said.

Jon Widmier is the director of student services for JeffCo Schools. He says more and more students across Jefferson County have serious needs that impact their ability to learn.

"Students and families are just going through a lot and I think this Hub is an acknowledgment of that and a statement that we can do more," Widmier said.

The Hub is currently funded by an allocation in the JeffCO Schools budget. But, with continuing financial woes, the future of The Hub and possible expansion is uncertain.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions in regards to funding right now," Widmier said.

Located near the intersection of 38th Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd., The Hub just opened last week and Hoza wants more people to know that they can receive these services for free.

"We want it to be a center focus for our community," Hoza said.

(© 2017 KUSA)