JeffCo to decide fate of 5 elementary schools

The Jefferson County School Board will consider closing schools to save $20 million. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County School Board will decide the fate of five elementary schools Thursday night.

The district is trying to cut $25 million per year from its budget. This comes after voters rejected a bond measure in November.

School officials say the district has 10,000 fewer students than a decade ago, as well as aging buildings in need of maintenance.

All five schools facing closure are elementary schools. They are: Peck Elementary School, Pennington Elementary School, Pleasant View Elementary, Stober Elementary and Swanson Elementary.

RELATED: Parents meet with school officials about possible JeffCo school closures

RELATED: JeffCo Schools considers closing schools to save money

Superintendent Dan McMinimee says if a plan is approved to close the buildings, that could mean less than 200 fewer staff members.

Last month, he said the district is also looking for a way to increase pay around the board, saying that Jeffco is behind when it comes to compensation.

Another proposal on the table Thursday is moving sixth grade into middle schools starting next year.

The meeting is expected to draw a big crowd and spark a big debate. It is slated for 6 p.m. and we’ll have the latest coverage on 9NEWS.

(© 2017 KUSA)