JeffCo votes to close 1 elementary school

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County School Board voted to close only one of the five elementary schools it had said was in jeopardy during a meeting that went into the early hours of Friday morning.

The district will shutter Pleasant View Elementary but keep Peck Elementary School, Pennington Elementary School, Stober Elementary and Swanson Elementary open.

RELATED: Parents meet with school officials about possible JeffCo school closures

RELATED: JeffCo Schools considers closing schools to save money

RELATED: JeffCo to decide fate of 5 elementary schools

The board also voted to keep the Wheat Ridge High School gifted and talented program. There was a proposal on the table to cut $150,000 of central district funding from that program.

Thursday night’s vote comes as the district works to cut $25 million from its budget – a move in wake of a decision by voters to reject a bond measure.

School officials say the district has 10,000 fewer students than a decade ago, as well as aging buildings.

Nearly 500 people showed up to Thursday's school board meeting -- and 150 signed up for public comment.

(© 2017 KUSA)