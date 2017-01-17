KUSA
Kids ranchers patricipate in the Exceptional Rodeo

9NEWS @ 5. 1/17/2017

KUSA 6:04 PM. MST January 17, 2017

KUSA - A group of children with special needs got the rodeo experience on Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show.

During the Exceptional Rodeo, each child was paired with a professional rodeo athlete and competed in six adaptive rodeo events.

They all got cowboy hats, a rope, T-shirt and trophy.

Organizers of the event say it showcases agriculture and Western lifestyle programming in an urban setting.

