Kids ranchers patricipate in the Exceptional Rodeo

KUSA - A group of children with special needs got the rodeo experience on Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show.

During the Exceptional Rodeo, each child was paired with a professional rodeo athlete and competed in six adaptive rodeo events.

They all got cowboy hats, a rope, T-shirt and trophy.

Organizers of the event say it showcases agriculture and Western lifestyle programming in an urban setting.

