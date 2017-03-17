Last name in alphabet affects life outcomes, CU-Boulder study says

(Photo: NICK WHITE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Could having a last name that starts with the letter "Z" hinder a child's long-term success and recognition?

Yes, if the results of a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder is any indication.

Jeffrey Zax, a CU-Boulder economics professor, said he learned that the coincidental detail of where one’s last name falls in the alphabet can affect life outcomes after conducting a research analysis that spanned 54 years.

"If your name is at the end of the alphabet, you’re less likely to be identified by teachers as an outstanding student," Zax said.

