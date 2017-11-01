Legacy marching band wins state - again

Legacy High School's Marching Band relaxes in the band room after school. They won their 4th State Championship in a row in Sunday. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

BROOMFIELD - When you think of a school being a "powerhouse", some people might think it has to do with sports. But at Legacy High School in Broomfield, Clay Stansberry has built the "powerhouse" of marching bands.

"We don't talk about winning. We talk about doing -- living up to our potential," Stansberry, Director of Bands, said.

Though they may not talk about winning, according to Stansberry, Legacy High School wins a lot in marching band competitions. On Sunday, Stansberry's students won their fourth Colorado Bandmasters State Championship in a row.

"My initial reaction was, 'oh my gosh, we did it!'," said Micah Hinson, senior Drum Major.

Hinson, Paige Butler, and Daniela Garcia lead the 230-member band as seniors and Drum Majors. They don't know too much about losing.

"The kids themselves, they are motivated and obviously, with Legacy's history, they're like, hey, we want to keep this going," Hinson said.

With this year's title, Legacy has ten State Championships overall.

"It's not just about winning, but it's about the experience that you have," Butler said.

Garcia said Stansberry holds the band to a very high standard.

"Running things over and over again and working to the highest degree of excellence," Garcia said. "Not wanting to disappoint him is what motivates me to work as hard as I possibly can."

Stansberry said he is proud of his students no matter the outcome, especially after going through very difficult times last year.

In December 2016, 16-year-old Jory Coates was struck and killed by a car. Jory was a saxophone player and a section leader. He would've been a senior this year.

Stansberry said they got through the tragedy by helping one another.

"Everybody works together," Stansberry said. "We have support from the community. We have support from our administration. We have support from the teachers here at Legacy High School."

