Lockdown at South HS, student found with BB gun

KUSA - South High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon.

A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools says that lockdown was lifted at 12:04 p.m. The weapon in question turned out to be a BB gun.

The student has been contacted by DPS and Denver Police. It’s unclear if he or she has been taken into custody.

This came on the same day that Sheridan Public Schools were put on lockout following a report that a student intended to bring a gun to one campus for “self protection.”

That lockout was lifted and the student spoke to police, according to a Sheridan Public Schools spokesperson.

But, the schools were placed on lockout again after there was a report that a non-student tried to get into Sheridan High School shortly thereafter.

