How metro Denver kids can get a free lunch this summer

KUSA - A group is working to see that low-income kids get fed this summer, handing out free, nutritious lunches across Colorado.

The program Lunchbox Express is run through Jewish Family Service of Colorado and the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. Lunches are brought to children via mini school buses, and the program targets residential areas that have a high percentage of children that usually get free or reduced-fee lunches at school, a press release from Jewish Family Service said.

Meals will be given to all children under 18, no identification or proof of income needed. The lunch is first come, first served.

The lunches will be passed out in Lakewood, Wheat Ridge, Denver, Aurora, Arvada and Sheridan. Exact start dates and lunch times vary by location, but the program will run into mid-August.

A full list of where and when lunches will be handed out is on the Jewish Family Service website.

The program is looking for volunteers to deliver the meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 30 to August 18. Volunteers can take a single shift, a weekly shift or a daily shift. Those interested are asked to reach out to Christine Gillow, Volunteer Services manager, at 720-248-4599 or cgillow@jewishfamilyservice.org.

