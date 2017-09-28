Meadow Point Elementary School closed Thursday due to power outage

AURORA - Anna Dolan with Cherry Creek Schools has notified 9NEWS that Meadow Point Elementary School will be closed Thursday.
The closure is do to a power outage reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday morning in Aurora that is impacting the school.
The Xcel outage map shows a small area in Aurora that is without power.
Crews are working to restore the power and estimated restoration for the area is 10:15 a.m.
