Meadow Point Elementary School closed Thursday due to power outage

(Photo: www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com)

AURORA - Anna Dolan with Cherry Creek Schools has notified 9NEWS that Meadow Point Elementary School will be closed Thursday.

The closure is do to a power outage reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday morning in Aurora that is impacting the school.

The Xcel outage map shows a small area in Aurora that is without power.

Crews are working to restore the power and estimated restoration for the area is 10:15 a.m.

