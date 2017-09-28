KUSA
Meadow Point Elementary School closed Thursday due to power outage

KUSA 7:07 AM. MDT September 28, 2017

AURORA - Anna Dolan with Cherry Creek Schools has notified 9NEWS that Meadow Point Elementary School will be closed Thursday.

The closure is do to a power outage reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday morning in Aurora that is impacting the school. 

The Xcel outage map shows a small area in Aurora that is without power. 

Crews are working to restore the power and estimated restoration for the area is 10:15 a.m.

 

