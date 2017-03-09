Monarch High School on lockdown

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

LOUISVILLE - Boulder County dispatch confirms that Monarch K-8 has been evacuated and Monarch High School has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious package was located near the high school building.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the regional bomb squad, SWAT team and numerous deputies are assisting in the investigation.

Monarch High School is located at 329 Campus Dr. in Louisville, Colorado.

The school sent the following email to parents surrounding the incident:

"This morning Monarch K-8 and Monarch went into lockdown. Louisville P.D. is currently investigating the situation and has located a suspicious package outside the north side of the high school building. All students are safe. At this time, we are requesting that you do not drop of your children at the school. Please do not pick up your children at either school at this time, as we are on lockdown. Monarch K-8 students being transported from home to school by bus are currently at Ascent Community Church located at 550 McCaslin Blvd."

9NEWS has placed a call to the Boulder Valley School District for additional information. We will update this story as we learn more.

© 2017 KUSA-TV