MSU Denver to pick military executive for new president

Janine Davidson, MSU Denver president effective July 1. (Photo: COURTESY MSU DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metropolitan State University of Denver's board is expected to make an official appointment for its new president Tuesday.

Janine Davidson, former undersecretary of the U.S. Navy, will take over the role effective July 1. She will replace former President Stephen Jordan, who announced his retirement last September.

"It is an honor to join the vibrant, diverse and innovative MSU Denver community,” Davidson said. “President Jordan and his team have made MSU Denver a national model for student-centered higher education. I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to lead the University at this time of remarkable growth."

As undersecretary of the Navy, Davidson managed Navy and Marine Corps integration, acquisition, finance, personnel, legislative affairs, research and development, where she was responsible for nearly 900,000 sailors, marines, civilians and their families.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

