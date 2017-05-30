New dean named at CU Boulder Leeds School of Business

Sharon Matusik talking to Siddharth Vedula, a former Leeds doctoral student. (Photo: COURTESY CU BOULDER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A longtime faculty member at the University of Colorado Boulder will take over as dean effective Thursday, the university announced today.

Sharon Matusik, who has served in various roles at the university since 2004 including as interim dean since January, will assume the role permanently. She replaces David Ikenberry, who declined to be reappointed as dean last August.

"I have enjoyed working with our students, faculty, staff and the business community over the past 13 years as a faculty member and over the last few months in my role as interim dean, and I look forward to deepening those relationships to drive Leeds forward," Matusik said.

CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore said Matusik has "proven to be a very collaborative member of our leadership team who contributes valuable insights into how the Leeds school can contribute to and be an integral part of a campus-wide strategic vision."

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.