Newly-opened center will help adults with literacy skills

KUSA - A new center in Denver aims to help adults with literacy skills.

The partnership between Denver Public Schools and Denver's Mexican Consulate is located at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Adults can get help with basic literacy, English as a second language, domestic violence prevention and parenting mini-courses.

Many programs use a combination of bilingual tutor-supported study groups and online learning.

This is part of an effort to help DPS students succeed in school.

"We want and need the partnership of our parents to help get us there," Lisa Flores, a northwest Denver Board of Education member said. "If our parents are reading and writing proficiently they can help their kids read and write proficiently."

After completing three levels, participants have the opportunity to continue community programs to improve their English skills or get their high school diploma, GED or degrees in higher learning.

